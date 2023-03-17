An hour-long search for a missing Cornelia juvenile had a happy ending when the child was found safe.
Habersham County Emergency Services Med 2 responded at 1:32 p.m. Saturday to Crown Point Drive in Cornelia for a missing juvenile.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:39 am
An hour-long search for a missing Cornelia juvenile had a happy ending when the child was found safe.
Habersham County Emergency Services Med 2 responded at 1:32 p.m. Saturday to Crown Point Drive in Cornelia for a missing juvenile.
Personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services joined officers from police departments in Cornelia, Baldwin, Alto, and the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, a Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 team, and personnel from Cornelia Fire Department to canvass the area.
Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts said the severely autistic child went missing and with the terrain near his home and his love of water, the urgency of the situation was heightened.
Units from the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia State Patrol Aviation, and White County Emergency Management Agency were en route to assist when the child was located.
The staff of the Habersham County Airport also assisted by checking the grounds of that facility and talking with local pilots who were flying.
When residents of a neighboring apartment awoke, they found the child inside their home and notified the command post at Crown Point Apartments just after 2:30 p.m.
The child was safe and was returned to his mother.
More than two dozen emergency personnel participated in the search
