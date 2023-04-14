The Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which has has vested 167 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s, has announced that K9 Nikos, with the Baldwin Police Department, is the latest to receive an Elite K9 Stealth Fighter K9 Vest, a $1,000 value.

“The Stealth Fighter K-9 Ballistic Vest offers the highest, soft body armour protection available at a Level 3A," leaders state. "This k-9 vest was designed to be worn at all times while on patrol and offer maximum mobility while protecting major vital organs. The side panels, front chest plate and shoulder straps all have Level 3A ballistic panels in them that will stop all handgun ammo."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.