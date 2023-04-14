The Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which has has vested 167 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s, has announced that K9 Nikos, with the Baldwin Police Department, is the latest to receive an Elite K9 Stealth Fighter K9 Vest, a $1,000 value.
“The Stealth Fighter K-9 Ballistic Vest offers the highest, soft body armour protection available at a Level 3A," leaders state. "This k-9 vest was designed to be worn at all times while on patrol and offer maximum mobility while protecting major vital organs. The side panels, front chest plate and shoulder straps all have Level 3A ballistic panels in them that will stop all handgun ammo."
This Mil-Spec K-9 vest has a cool mesh lining on the underside to provide continuous airflow between the dog, and the vest which allows water to escape the vest once the dog comes out of the water. The ballistic panels are sealed in a waterproof nylon and are removable so the vest can be easily cleaned. This vest only weighs between 2.5 - 5.5lbs depending on size.
These key details help protect Law Enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating. In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9s body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. K9 Officers unconditionally run into dangerous situations, regardless of whether or not a suspect could be armed with a lethal weapon.
According to Kyle Briley, Founder and President of Georgia Police K9 Foundation, “Our organization is honored to protect K9 Nikos, with the Baldwin Police Department. It is through generous contributions and support that we are able to make a difference.“
K9 Nikos, a one-year-old Belgium Malinois, serves and protects the citizens in the Baldwin area for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from his handler. He absolutely loves family time and meeting the people in the community; however, this incredible Law Enforcement K9’s all time favorite activity is playing the game at work. K9 Nikos selflessly serves as a Narcotics Detection and Patrol canine. Our four-legged officer loves doing his job.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation (GPK9F) is an All Volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the State and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the Police K9s and how they save lives to make our communities safe. The goal is to protect as many of Georgia’s four legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as, bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan Kits) in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure. Once a K9 has retired, the Handler will adopt their K9 partner and best friend. In the absence of State or local retirement benefits for the K9s, GPK9F will help provide retirement support (food and medical care) for the retired law enforcement K9s, who have unconditionally served their communities for years. To date, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation has assisted over 4,000 Georgia K9s by providing 167 K9 Protection Vests, 90 Heat Alarms, 500+ Training equipment, seminars, and trainings were supplied to numerous K9 teams across the State of Georgia, and assisted 200+ Retired K9s.
For information on how to make a tax-deductible donation, contact the organization through its website at GPK9F.org. Donations can be mailed to: Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 26 Joe Kennedy Blvd, Unit 48, Statesboro, Georgia, 30458.
You can follow Georgia Police K9 Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube too.
