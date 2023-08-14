A Banks County Grand Jury indicted the following in recent action in Superior Court.
Those indicted and the charges filed against them include the following:
•Lamar Brent Akin, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Ronald Ard, sexual battery against a child under age 16.
•Zachary Tyler Baker, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding, failure to stop at stop sign and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Billy Joe Barrett, terroristic threats.
•Joey Wayne Bishop, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Willian Nathan Blackmon, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment.
•Beth Blake, aggravated assault and battery.
•Jose Alberto Cabrera Jr., obstruction of an officer and battery.
•Arturo Campos, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
•Kevin Charles Dodd, aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Hayden Reid Follett, trafficking methamphetamine and obstructiuon of an officer.
•Harley James Gibis, rape, aggravated assault, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
•Ahkytra Denise Green, fleeing or attempting to elude a law officer, reckless conduct, driving without a license and speeding.
•Haskell Harris, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving on a suspended registration, disregarding traffic control device and failure to maintain a lane.
•Joseph Wallace Herring, aggravated assault and battery.
•Mark Abury Hicks, false imprisonment and simple battery.
•Mario Jamal Hollie, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Justin David Hollis, aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Justin Lawrence Jernigan, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Nicole Marie Lathrop, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Jeremy David Jordan, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Dwayne Lee Kelly, criminal damage to property.
•Mark Dawayne Kelly, criminal damage to property.
•Tammy Lee Kelly, criminal damage to property.
•Destiney May Ledford, identity fraud and financial transaction fraud.
•Curtis. Michael Loggins, sexual exploitation of children.
•Michael Patrick Loggins, sexual exploitation of children.
•Stephen Clark Long, aggravated assault.
•Caleb Daniel Meadows, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking ecstasy and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
•Colby Adam Meeks, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug related objects.
•Bonna McElhannon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug related objects.
•Sara Merwin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
•Samuel Wayne McDuffie, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and cruelty to children.
•Teresa Fay McKinze, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a drug-related object and possession of marijuana.
•Bryanca Moore, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Cody Allen Moore, aggravated assault.
•Cayden Moss, interference with government property, striking an unattended vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), obstruction of an officer and underage possession of alcohol.
•Jacob Lee Mull, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an offier and driving while license suspended.
•William Kenneth Norris aka Morris, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
•Ahmar Othman, trafficking in marijuana and obstruction of an offier.
•Kyle Blake Patrick, aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children and obstruction of an officer.
•Giovanni Lara Ramirez, aggravated assault, hit and run, aggressive driving, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
•Jonna Nicole Roberts, DUI and interefernce with government property.
•Richard David Robinson, burglary in the first degree.
•Ivy Belinda Sampson, aggravated stalking and simple battery.
•Brannon Lamar Samples, cruelty to children, battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Amanda Leona Silvers, identity fraud and exploitation of children.
•Calvin Smith, obstruction of an officer, battery and criminal trespass.
•Olivia Sturges, theft by shoplifting, aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
•Warren Kim Toney, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
•Christopher Paul Vickery, identity fraud and exploitation of an elder person.
•Graham Watkins, aggravated assault, home invasion and criminal trespass.
•Wesley D. Worley, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
