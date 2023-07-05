A Banks County deputy recently saved a boy who was choking.
Kindergarten student Jace Evans choked on a piece of candy while in the car with his father, Banks County Primary School Counselor Chris Evans. Deputy Brian Gilbert happened to be nearby, and the worried father quickly recruited his help.
“It happened so fast... I looked over, he was grabbing his throat and he said I can’t breathe,” Evans said. “At that point he was turning red, almost purple... I said GILBERT! Then he ran over there.”
Deputy Gilbert provided the medical assistance Jace needed, and the soon-to-be first-grader was safe again.
“I had been through training and CPR,” Evans said. “But that gives you a whole different perspective when that’s your child. If Gilbert had not been there, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Because of his actions, Deputy Gilbert has received a letter of commendation.
