SAVES STUDENT'S LIFE

Shown are Deputy Brian Gilbert, Jace Evans and Chris Evans.

A Banks County deputy recently saved a boy who was choking.

Kindergarten student Jace Evans choked on a piece of candy while in the car with his father, Banks County Primary School Counselor Chris Evans. Deputy Brian Gilbert happened to be nearby, and the worried father quickly recruited his help.

