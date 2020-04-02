Special agents with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have recently taken out warrants on 10 people who are believed to have played a role in a food poisoning insurance fraud ring.
A Banks County man is among those suspects.
Terrance Bradshaw, of Banks County, is wanted on one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery.
Other suspects wanted for on count of insurance fraud and one county of forgery include: Kevion Young, Spalding County; David Lilly, Clayton County; Alicia Nelson, Demond Hewlett, Ricardo Hamlin and Mikayla Flonnoy, Cobb County; and Bradley Bland and Christian Walls, Gwinnett County. Additionally, Jillian Anderson, Clarke County, is wanted for one count of insurance fraud.
One suspect, Walls, was arrested on March 17 by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and remains in the Gwinnett County Jail facing a $22,400 bond.
What started as an investigation into two subjects expanded into what was discovered to be a ring of individuals allegedly using the guise of a food allergy compliant at local restaurants throughout six Georgia counties to defraud medical insurance companies.
The individuals would reportedly state they ordered chicken dishes, but found shrimp in their food, leading to an allergic reaction. They would then file false insurance claims and submit false medical records and medical billing statements to obtain money from insurance companies for medical treatment that was not sought. The medical records and medical billing statements were allegedly falsified and altered to reflect the name of the suspects, their date of birth and multiple different medical facilities.
“This elaborate and carefully orchestrated ring stole nearly $25,000 from Georgia insurance companies. These types of schemes have proven to lead to higher insurance rates for every family in our state,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call our Criminal Investigations Division at 404-463-6363.”
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
