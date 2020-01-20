The Banks County Sheriff's Office celebrates deputy Ken Mize with a retirement ceremony.
The ceremony takes place Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Banks County High School theater. No RSVP required.
The sheriff's office requests that all former students of deputy Mize attend to help recognize Mize's dedication to the D.A.R.E. and C.H.A.M.P.S. programs.
