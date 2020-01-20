LifeSouth Spring Blood Drive will be held at the Banks County Sheriff's Office Monday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Limited capacity. Reserve a spot through the BCSO, or visit the BCSO Facebook page to reserve a spot.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office is located at 160 Windmill Farm Road, Homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.