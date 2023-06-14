The woman sought in a May 24 incident outside Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto has been arrested.
Leticia Erika Perry, 28, of Summerville was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the Habersham County Detention Center, where she was booked late Friday.
Perry is charged with aggravated assault, criminal interference with government property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to report an accident, seatbelt violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
During a first appearance hearing Monday morning, Mountain Judicial Circuit Judge B. Chan Caudell denied bond for Perry on the charges.
