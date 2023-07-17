A Banks County business was heavily damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services Responded to the business of Quick Site on Industrial Park Drive on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large business utilized for a recycling facility with a large amount of fire showing.
“The fire was started on the outside wall and had extended to the building,” fire chief Steve Nichols states. “The fire consumed three of the five buildings on the site before it was contained. Heavy damage is listed for several buildings in the complex.”
The fire scene was still active Monday with fire crews working on hot spots and, with the assistance of the business, removing debris and product from the remaining structures.
“A cause and origin investigation is underway with the Banks County Fire Department, State Fire Marshalls Office and numerous other agencies conducting the review,” Nichols states.
Heat and exhaustion injuries were reported from four fire personnel during the incident and they were treated on the scene.
Assistance was received from the Jackson County Correctional Institute Fire Department, along with assistance from Commerce and Bold Springs fire departments.”
