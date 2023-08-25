The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded with the Homer Fire Department on Aug. 18 to 153 Timberlane Street in Homer on a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a camper with fire showing through the roof area.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded with the Homer Fire Department on Aug. 18 to 153 Timberlane Street in Homer on a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a camper with fire showing through the roof area.
The fire was quickly contained by the Homer Fire Department with heavy damage.
No one was in the camper at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Homer Fire Department, officials report.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.