The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 30 people last week.
Those cited and charges filed against them include the following:
- Jonathan Gerald Augustus, 36, 449 Evans St., Apt. 10, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
- Robert Jeffery Hubbard, 53, 300 Hickory Ridge Road, Homer, probation violation.
- Kerry Tracy Wheeler, 33, 5395 Redwood Circle, Gainesville, failure to appear.
- Rickey Ricardo Gullett, 31, 733 Lynn Milam Lane, Conyers, two counts theft by deception and three counts criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
- Keavan Keyonta Harris, 40, Scottish Inn, Commerce, driving without a valid license and knowingly driving a vehicle with a suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
- Jose Ocario-Ruiz Hernandez, 25, 1298 E. Ridge Road, Gainesville, driving without a valid license and commercial vehicle driver qualification violation.
- Wesley Lamar Lewallen, 55, 1407 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, driving under the influence of drugs, attempting to elude a police officer and tail lights required.
- Bruce Lloyd Oye, 60, 1520 Grove Level Road, Maysville, reckless conduct and obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages.
- Joey Frederick Hagwood, 48, 129 Ridgeway Terrace, Maysville, affray (fighting).
- Tracey Blane Waldron Jr., 36, homeless, Homer, affray (fighting).
- Timothy Lee Webb, 32, 127 Rylee Road, Commerce, first-degree forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
- Russell Lamont Whitlock, 40, 334 Whitner St., Rock Hill, S.C., driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
- Christopher James Willis, 27, 203 Forest Lake Road, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
- Samuel William Brock, 24, no current address, Homer, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
- Kevin Dwayne English, 44, 36026 Ridge St., Albemarle, N.C., driving while license is suspended or revoked and hands-free violation.
- April Shannon Haggard, 28, 153 Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
- Sabrina Nicole Salas, 22, 3312 Wandering Lane, Owensboro, Ky., kidnapping.
- Kerri Elizabeth Waddell, 43, 2656 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
- David Paul Salas, 42, 1301 Clover Lane, Albany, simple battery, interference with custody and aggravated assault.
- Rickey Henry Vaughn, 64, 216 Garrison St., Homer, two counts financial transaction fraud.
- Reid Elizabeth Evans, 27, 1420 Thorn Hill Lane, Winston Salem, N.C., driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, driving without a license on person and failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway.
- Steve Hollis Jordan, 52, 220 Leachman Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
- Chadwich Lee Marcus James Lewis-Williams, 21, 221 Mountain View Lane, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
- Tony Jerome Smallwood, 55, 220 Gillsville Lake Road, Homer, hold for Commerce Police Department, no local charges.
- Jennifer Yanez, 38, 2506 Ridgeway Church Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
- Adam Blake Campbell, 25, 380 Oak Ave. Apt. B, Demorest, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
- Jeffrey William Dickerson, 30, 189 Mason St. Lot No. 1, Royston, hold for Clarke County.
- Larry James Barrett, 52, 1036 Carter St., Lula, criminal trespass.
- Kevin Wood Sizemore, 48, 137 Colony St., Winfield, Ala., driving with no insurance.
