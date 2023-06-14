A Commerce man, Samuel McDuffie, 60, 1775 Georgia Highway 59, Commerce, has been charged with aggravated child molestation by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office
The arrest reportedly came following a traffic stop that was conducted in order to serve a felony warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.