A Banks County couple reported to the sheriff’s office that they were the victim of a house rental scam.
The victims said they would a home online that is in Athens and available for rent. They contacted the number listed. The man who responded said he had been to Texas and was not available to meet in person to show the house. He said all business would be handled over the phone.
The man told the couple to send him $250 by Zelle and he would send them the key. The keys never arrived.
The couple went to the home in Athens to look at the home and saw a key box. They called the man and asked for the code. He asked them to send another $300 and he would give them the code.
The couple sent this $300 but never heard from the man again.
Other incidents reported to the the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week include the following:
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman was observed concealing a mobile hot spot and leaving the store without paying.
•a woman said her medication was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a Damascus Road, Baldwin, store.
•a Commerce man reported that a family member, who has had a dispute with for over 10 years, has recently made a gun motion at him when he passed him in the road.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•reports of a man riding his bike in the road and placing his bike in the road on Hwy. 198, Homer.
•mailbox damaged on Ridgeway Road, Commerce.
•battery when a man went into a telephone company office at Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, and threw cash and his bill in the face of the worker and said his service is not working. When the woman told him that cash is not accepted, he spit in her face and called her a “bitch” and left the store.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman was “skip scanning.”
•a woman called the middle school and said “it’s going to get messy.”
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman scanned a dog crate with the ticket from a lesser item.
•an Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, resident said someone tore down the door of the residence. Nothing was found to be missing.
•door and door frame damaged at a Samples Scale Road, Homer, address.
•shoplifting and obstruction of a law enforcement officer at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone used swapped tags on items scanned, using the cheaper price tag for more expensive items.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man took several items and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman was “skip scanning.”
•shoplifting when a woman put deli items and drinks in a car and left a Banks Crossing store without paying.
•failure to stop after striking an object on Hwy. 164.
•a Morrison Drive, Alto, woman said someone stole her speaker set.
•shoplifting when a man went through self-scan and did not pay for an electronics item.
•shoplifting when a man was skip-scanning at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting when a man came to a Banks Crossing business and put several items in the cart and didn’t pay for them.
•shoplifting when a man left a Banks Crossing store without paying for several items.
•identity theft against a Lula man who said he was contacted when his bank account was compromised.
•aggravated assault at a Hwy. 59, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting when a man was skip-scanning at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting when a woman put make-up and rubberbands in her purse and left without paying.
•shoplifting at Banks Crossing when a woman was skip-scanning.
