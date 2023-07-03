Banks County deputies performed life-saving measures after responding to call.
On Friday, June 30, Banks County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call. After arriving on the scene, Banks County deputies confirmed the absence of any threat or danger. An individual on scene displayed signs of an overdose, prompting Banks County Sheriff's Office deputies to administer two doses of NARCAN and request an ambulance from Banks County EMS.
