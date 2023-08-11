Deputy Dempsey graduated from the Narcotics Detection K9 Handlers Course. He and K9 Renno will work together on the Banks County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol.
Deputy Dempsey has served the agency since August of 2016, and K9 Renno has been in service since June of 2019.
The duo are certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association’s nationally accredited program. The certification includes obedience, tracking, article search, apprehension, and drug detection for vehicles, luggage, and buildings.
K9 Renno is certified in the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.
