Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joe Williams gave an update on his condition last week, stating he is recovering but still has issues with his knee.
Williams was directing school traffic on the morning of Aug. 23 when he was struck by a motorist. He stopped by the sheriff’s office last week to make a video, which was posted on social media, giving an update on how he is doing.
