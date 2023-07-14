Domestic disputes are among the recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, including the following:
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Rylee Road, Commerce, location.
•custody dispute at a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, address.
•damage to property at a Ridgeway Road, Commerce, business.
•domestic dispute at a Chatham Road, Homer, address.
•simple battery at a Banks Crossing motel.
•domestic dispute at a Highway 441, Baldwin, residence.
•someone struck an unattended vehicle at a Highway 441, Commerce, business.
•verbal dispute at a Riverbend Lane, Commerce, location.
•aggravated assault and simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Browns Bridge Road, Commerce, address.
•trespassing at a Highway 441, Commerce, business.
•a county residence stopped by the sheriff’s office and reporting being the victim of theft by deception.
•simple battery at a Dalton Road, Baldwin, address.
•simple battery at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, location.
