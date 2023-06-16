Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week includes the following:
•pointing a gun at another person at a Bellamy Road, Homer, location.
•theft by deception against a Brookshire Court, Lula, address.
•domestic dispute at a Hebron Court, Commerce, location.
•aggravated stalking at a Timberlane Street, Homer, address.
•domestic dispute at a Neal Drive, Commerce, location.
•vehicle in roadway at a Payne Road, Homer, location.
•damage to property at a Highway 441, Commerce, address.
•damage to property at a Browns Bridge Lane, Commerce, location.
•battery and criminal trespass at an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, address.
•reckless driving on I-85.
•hit and run accident at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•damage to property at a Louden Ridge Road, Alto, residence.
•fraud being committed at a Highway 441, Commerce, business.
•stolen vehicle recovered at a W. County Line Road, Alto, location.
