The Banks County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit confiscated approximately 13 kilos of methamphetamine over the course of two recent traffic stops.
In the first traffic stop, Anselmo Sanchez-Nava of Gwinnett County was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and driving without a license.
He was stopped for speeding in a construction zone and following too closely.
Deputies reportedly found 10 kilos of methamphetamine in his truck.
In the second case, Wesley Rhom, 65, and Sheila Rhom, 58, both of North Carolina, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
This stop took place in a construction zone where speeding limit reductions were being enforced.
The K9 unit includes Corporal Burnette and Deputy Dempsey and the K9s, Bruce and Renno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.