The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services offers safety tips on the "Banks County Fire & EMS" Facebook page.
Recently, the Banks County Fire and EMS offered a tip on how to properly use a fire extinguisher.
"Review the P-A-S-S procedure with your family to help ensure safer usage in the case of a fire," the tip says. "Just remember the acronym PASS, which stands for 'Pull-Aim, Squeeze and Sweep.'"
