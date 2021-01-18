Four people were recently arrested on drug-related charges after authorities executed a search warrant at a Banks Crossing hotel.
Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office agents and Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant on Jan. 13 at the Howard Johnson hotel room 237 located in Commerce. Information from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led to the search warrant.
Agents and deputies seized 483.5 prescription pills, three kilograms of methamphetamine, four ounces of heroin, nine ounces of marijuana and $12,700 of currency.
The illegal drugs seized during the investigation had a street value of $50,000.
The following were arrested:
- William Turney, 39, of Homer, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
- Kristina Hubbard, 29, of Bethlehem, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
- Gary Henson, 38, of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, along with felony obstruction of a police officer.
- Ashley Loudermilk, 34, of Hull, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
This investigation is still currently active and ongoing.
