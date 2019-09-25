The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services is offering free smoke detector installation ahead of the cooler weather.
The only requirement for the free install is you must be a resident of Banks County.
For more information or to sign-up to be on the list, call 706-677-1812 or send a message via Facebook, search "Banks County Fire & EMS."
"We want to reach out to as many citizens as we possibly can before cold weather arrives and people begin to use heating sources," the Banks County Fire & EMS Facebook page says.
