A high speed chase turned into foot chase and ended in two arrests and recovery of stolen vehicle by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, September 15, a Banks County deputy received a flock camera alert for a
stolen vehicle entering the county. Deputies located the vehicle in the area of Yonah-Homer Road at Rock Springs Road and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
The driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling on Peyton Road, and crashed into a ditch near the area of Sample Scales Road. The driver and passenger fled on foot in opposite directions.
Deputies quickly apprehended the driver, Justin Sailors, 26, of Commerce. The K9 team was deployed and located the passenger, Alisha Buice of Maysville.. Both were placed under arrest and face charges for theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, obstruction of justice, and possession of marijuana.
