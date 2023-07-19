A Homer home was damaged in a fire on July 13. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 1313 Damascus Road to a single-family residence with smoke showing. The fire was located and confined to a rear storage room and back wall. The resident was at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has been listed as accidental with an electrical short in a dryer connection not being able to be ruled out. The home was listed as having moderate damage.
