Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 9:28 am
Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•aggravated assault at an Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, business, during a domestic dispute in which one woman pointed a gun at someone.
•theft at a Banks Crossing business when a woman who had checked out of a motel room took a new lamp valued at $120.
•road hazard when an abandoned trailer was found at an I-85 location.
•violation of family violence order.
•trespassing and damaged to property at a Hwy. 441 business, when someone damaged the mailbox.
•shoplifting when a woman left a Banks Crossing business with clothing and sunglasses.
•vandalism of property at a Hwy. 59, Commerce, address.
•financial transaction card fraud against a man at a Commerce business.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•domestic dispute at a Silver Shoals Road, Lula, address.
