Recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
•a Hampton Street, Lula, man reported his wife’s white mink coat is missing from her closet.
•domestic dispute at a Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, residence.
•a Commerce man reported his step-mother as being missing.
•a man was arrested for improper solicitation of money when he was standing near the roadway at a Banks Crossing business with a sign stating, “Spare Change.”
•a woman reported her middle school daughter received threatening text messages.
•a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, man reported his handgun missing from under his bed.
•reckless driving at a Hwy. 441 North location.
•disorderly conduct at a Capstone Way, Commerce, address.
•domestic dispute at a Hembree Road, Maysville, residence.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of his items.
•a Commerce woman reported her cell phone was stolen.
•vandalism at a Sweetgum Lane, Commerce, location.
•simple assault at a Crocker Road, Alto, residence.
•damage to property at a Capstone Way, Commerce, address.
•simple battery at a Jack Drive, Lula, location.
•prowler at a Highway 59, Commerce, business.
