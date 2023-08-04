Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 9:45 am
Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•property damage at a business on Hwy. 51 South, Maysville.
•fraud at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•theft at a Banks Crossing Drive, Commerce, business.
•simple battery and disorderly conduct at a Broiler Blvd., Baldwin, business.
•domestic dispute at a Barnes Circle, Commerce, residence.
•simple battery and terroristic threats at a Gray Hill Drive, Homer, location.
•domestic dispute at a Water Plant Road, Commerce, address.
•verbal dispute at a Hebron Road, Commerce, location.
•damage to property at an I-85 address.
•simple assault at a Hwy. 51 S., Lula, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•simple battery and domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing business.
•battery at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, location.
•verbal dispute at a Nix Road, Alto, address.
•simple battery at a Manor Place, Commerce, location.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Beaver Creek Drive, Commerce.
•battery during a domesic dispute at a Water Plant Road, Commerce, location.
•terroristic threats during a dispute at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting at a a Banks Crossing business.
•property damage at a Faulkner Road business.'
•theft at a Banks Crossing motel.
•aggravated battery at Slaton Road, Gillsville, address.
•wreck at a Gibson Road, Homer, location.
•sexual battery at a Marshburn Road, Homer, address.
•shoplifting at an Evans Street, Homer, business.
•trespassing at a Webbs Creek Road, Commerce, location.
•dispute at a Banks Crossing business.
•simple assault during a dispute at a Banks Crossing business.
•simple battery at a Banks Crossing business.
•trespassing and theft at a Ladd Drive, Commerce, address.
•theft by deception/fraud at a Sims Harris Road, Lula, residence.
•wire fraud against a county resident.
•simple assault during a dispute at a Heritage Drive, Homer, location.
•trespassing at a Water Plant Road, Commerce, address.
•battery during a dispute at a Spring Lake Road, Commerce, residence.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Yonah-Homer Road, Maysville, address.
•simple battery when a woman slapped a man in the parking lot of a Banks Crossing business.
•harassing phone calls at an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, location.
•criminal trespass and cruelty to animals at a Mountain Creek Lane, Maysville, address.
•damage to property at a Jamerson Place, Baldwin, location.
