•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Hickory Creek Road, Maysville, residence.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 4:03 pm
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Hickory Creek Road, Maysville, residence.
•a Holly Lake Drive, Commerce, man reported someone put a threatening letter in his mailbox.
•theft by taking at a Banks Crossing business when someone started loading pine straw in their truck and took it without paying.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone was swapping price tags; putting cheaper tags on items they were purchasing.
•theft by receiving stolen property on I-85.
•shoplifting when someone skip scanned items in the self-checkout line at a Banks Crossing business.
•theft by receiving property and concealing identity of vehicle at a Vaughn Road, Homer, address.
•reckless conduct at a Borders Road, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone put several items in a shopping cart and left the store without paying.
•a Lula woman reported being the victim of identity theft when her sister used her identity.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man used the tag for a bath sponge to scan more expensive items in the self-checkout line.
•shoplifting when a person skipped items in the self-checkout line.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman did not scan all of her items while going through the self-checkout line.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Loggins Road, Commerce, location.
•financial identity theft against a woman who said an account was set up using her personal information.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Bell Acres Road, Maysville, address.
•theft at a Kerdzen Way, Maysville, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a person in the self-checkout line did not scan items totaling $153.
•trespassing at a Highway 198, Homer, location
•battery during a fight between a man and his boyfriend at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•battery during a dispute between a woman a her boyfriend at a Lula address.
