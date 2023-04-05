Recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•a woman reported her juvenile missing after he called and told her he was going to a friend’s house after school and he was not there.
•a Homer woman reported being the victim of a theft by deception.
•domestic dispute at an Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, location.
