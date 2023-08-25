Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office are:
•public drunkenness at a Capstone Way, Commerce, location. It was reported that an intoxicated man was knocking on doors, yelling and cursing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office are:
•public drunkenness at a Capstone Way, Commerce, location. It was reported that an intoxicated man was knocking on doors, yelling and cursing.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Hwy. 198, Homer, address.
•damage to property during a domestic dispute at a Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, location.
•damage to property and simple battery during a domestic dispute at a McEver Road, Commerce, residence.
•criminal trespass and damage to property during a domestic dispute at a Whoopsie Drive, Gillsville, address.
•dispute at a Hwy. 63, Homer, location.
•dog bite at a Timberlane Street, Homer, address.
•a woman reported being threatened while she was at a Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, location.
•damage to property at a Drop Tine Drive, Commerce, address.
•public drunkenness at an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, location.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.