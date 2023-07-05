Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week includes the following:
•identity theft against a Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, resident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week includes the following:
•identity theft against a Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, resident.
•battery at a Hwy. 105, Baldwin, location.
•unlawful conduct during a 911 call at a Baldwin residence.
•forgery at a Banks County business.
•trespassing and shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•a woman came into the sheriff’s office to report being a victim of stalking.
•verbal domestic dispute between a couple at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
•simple battery at a McEver Road, Commerce, residence.
•battery at a Banks Crossing motel.
•fraud against a county resident.
•battery against someone at a Banks Crossing motel.
•aggressive driving at a Parson Circle, Maysville, location.
•custody dispute at an Alto address.
•disorderly conduct at a N. County Line Road location.
•criminal trespass at a Currahee Drive, Homer, address.
•trespassing at a Banks Crossing motel.
•dispute at a Bellamy Road, Homer, address.
•damage to property at a Hwy. 51 South location.
•dispute at a Hwy. 164, Commerce, address.
•dispute at an Evans Street, Homer, location.
•trespassing at a Grove Level Road, Maysville, address.
•fraud at a Banks Crossing motel.
•harassment at a McCoy Bride Road, Homer, location.
•shoplifting at business when someone didn’t scan correclty.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.