Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week include an incident of road rage on I-85.
Other incidents include::
•scam against a person at a W. Ridgeway Road, Maysville, address.
•fraudulent activity at a Highland Close Lane, Lula, location.
•aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass at a Rock Springs Road, Lula, residence.
•theft at a Hwy. 441, Homer, location.
•theft by deception at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•simple battery at a Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, location.
•fraud and financial identity theft.
•financial transaction card theft against a Lula resident.
•criminal trespass at a Capes Bridge Road, Homer, address.
•theft at a Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, business.
•vandalism at a Hwy. 323, Maysville, location.
•burglary at a Safe Haven Lane, Maysville, address.
•battery at a Hwy. 51 South, Lula, location.
•battery and cruelty to children at a Magnolia Place, Homer, address.
