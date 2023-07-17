The Banks County Sheriff's Office responded to these recent incident reports:
The Banks County Sheriff's Office responded to these recent incident reports:
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing motel.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, location.
•simple assault during a verbal dispute at a Faulkner Road, Commerce, address.
•domestic dispute at a Highway 51 South, Lula, address.
•domestic dispute at a Highway 323, Maysville, address.
•simple assault during a domestic dispute at a Water Plant Road, Commerce, location.
•domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing business.
•credit card fraud at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•theft at a Berlin Road, Homer, address.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Highway 59, Commerce, location.
