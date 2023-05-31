Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
•verbal domestic dispute at a Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, address.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
•verbal domestic dispute at a Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, address.
•custody dispute at a Daily Road, Alto, location.
•verbal dispute between two people at a Banks Crossing motel.
•someone pointed a gun at another person during a domestic dispute at a Bellamy Road, Homer, residence.
•trespassing at a Sawtooth Place, Carnesville, location.
•damage to property at a Highway 51 South, Homer, address.
•identity theft against a county residence.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.