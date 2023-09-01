Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office includes the following:
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business.
•reckless driving and battery at a Hwy. 63, Homer, location.
•damage to property at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•threats made against a person at a Leachman Road, Commerce, address.
•theft by deception at a McEver Road, Commerce, location.
•simple battery and battery at an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, address.
•theft by deception against a Banks County man.
•theft at an Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, residence.
•custody dispute at the county recreation department.
•theft at a Banks Crossing location.
•suspicious activity at a Ridgeland Drive, Maysville, address.
•theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass at a Banks Crossing business.
•cruelty to children and public indecency at a Stevens Road, Commerce, location.
•fraud at a Ridgeway Road, Maysville, residence.’
•dispute at a Baldwin business.
•cruelty to animals at a Banks Crossing business when an animal was left in a hot car.
•abandoned vehicle.
