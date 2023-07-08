An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed an outbuilding in Lula on July 6.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 277 Railroad Ave in Lula on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, units found an outbuilding next to a residence heavily involved with fire.
