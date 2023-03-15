Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators arrested a Lula for stealing items worth more than $25,000 from his employer.
Deputies arrested Parker Lee Sheridan, 22, at his workplace on Thursday morning, March 9. He is charged with one count each of theft by taking and theft by deception, both felonies.
According to the preliminary investigation, Sheridan stole packages containing gold, silver and ammunition while working as a supervisor at UPS on Centennial Drive in Gainesville. He committed the crime for more than one year, stealing over 100 items. Sheridan then sold some of the items for cash.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the theft early last month after company officials reported it.
Sheridan was booked into the Hall County Jail following his arrest. He was released on Thursday evening, March 9, after posting $27,700 bond.
Investigators have recovered some of the stolen property and are working to locate more. The case remains under investigation.
