Investigators have identified a body found in a Lula-area apartment fire
Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators have identified the man whose body was found last month in a burning apartment in the Lula area. The individual, Anthony Cavanaugh Murphy, 68, lived in the studio apartment attached to a barn on the property in the 8800 block of Forrester Road.
Hall County Fire Rescue (HCFR) personnel responded and fought the fire on Sunday morning, Feb. 19, locating the body during their search of the building. HCFR received the call for the barn/apartment while they were battling a house fire, roughly one mile away, on the same property.
HCSO is continuing the death investigation. Autopsy results are pending, and cause of death has not been determined.
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the fire investigation.
