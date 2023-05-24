The Banks County Sheriff's Office K9, Becka, is credited with saving the life of a driver in an early morning crash.
Close to 5 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident. Once on the scene, deputies were unable to locate the driver. The information on the vehicle returned to an owner who had a known medical condition.
K9 Team Deputy Pressley and K9 Becka went to work attempting to locate the possibly endangered driver. The team tracked the driver for approximately two miles into the woods from the wreck scene where he was located sleeping in a face-down position.
The male was treated and released but did not hesitate in thanking and acknowledging K9 Becka. In his own words, “Thank you for saving my life. That’s a good dog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.