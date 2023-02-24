The Banks County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit assisted in an arrest made during a traffic stop.
Banks County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 441 near the intersection of Highway 164. K9 Bruce and his handler, Deputy Burnette, assisted deputies with the initiated stop. While assisting, approximately three kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun were recovered.
Jalen Ross, 21, Covingto,n was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dalton Reid, 20, Shadydale, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Lynel Jones, 20, Covington was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
On February 13th at 2:52 p.m., Banks County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 441 near Memory Lane Antiques. Once again, the K9 Team assisted deputies and aided in locating approximately 546 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 58 grams of suspected Ecstasy, approximately 144 grams of suspected THC wax, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, two (2) loaded firearms and $1,280 in cash.
Alexius Thomas, 28, Statham, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Antionne Lyles, 34, Statham, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking Ecstasy and giving a false name to law enforcement.
