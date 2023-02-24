DRUG ARRESTS MADE

K9 Bruce and his handler, Deputy Burnette, assisted with two recent drug arrests.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit assisted in an arrest made during a traffic stop.

Banks County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 441 near the intersection of Highway 164. K9 Bruce and his handler, Deputy Burnette, assisted deputies with the initiated stop. While assisting, approximately three kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun were recovered.

