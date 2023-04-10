A Lula man faces a felony obstruction charge after struggling with a Habersham County deputy sheriff outside a church Sunday afternoon.
The deputy attempted to pull over a truck driven by 45-year-old Michael Lee Walker at 1 p.m. Sunday for alleged reckless driving on Highway 365, when the driver turned onto Duncan Bridge Road toward White County and failed to stop for the patrol car’s activated lights and siren.
Speeds remained around 60 mph as the Ford truck continued, eventually turning into the parking lot of Bethesda Fellowship on Charlie Davis Road, where a crowd was in attendance for Easter activities.
When the deputy attempted to detain Walker, he attempted to escape into the church and a struggle ensued. The deputy deployed a taser in an attempt to gain compliance from Walker.
Bystanders at the church helped the deputy until a Baldwin police officer and other deputies arrived. No injuries were reported.
Walker also is charged by the sheriff’s office with driving under the influence, two counts of failure to signal a lane change, improper passing, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, and fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
