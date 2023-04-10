A Lula man faces a felony obstruction charge after struggling with a Habersham County deputy sheriff outside a church Sunday afternoon.

The deputy attempted to pull over a truck driven by 45-year-old Michael Lee Walker at 1 p.m. Sunday for alleged reckless driving on Highway 365, when the driver turned onto Duncan Bridge Road toward White County and failed to stop for the patrol car’s activated lights and siren.

