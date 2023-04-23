An Alto man has been charged with reckless conduct after he was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot in the parking lot of Habersham Hills Cinema.
Habersham County E-9-1-1 received a call reporting the man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Andrew Stembridge of Alto, was sitting in a red Dodge van alone throwing things and screaming call 9-1-1.
Stembridge told a 9-1-1 caller he had been shot and needed an ambulance.
Units from the sheriff’s office arrived to find Stembridge suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left thigh/femur area.
A tourniquet was applied and Stembridge was transported by Habersham County Emergency Services Med 9 to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
He was later released and arrested by Habersham County sheriff’s deputies, charged with one count of reckless conduct.
