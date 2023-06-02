Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections are continuing their investigation of an incident at Lee Arrendale State Prison early Wednesday, May 24.
During that incident shortly after 4 a.m., a vehicle occupied by Laticia Erika Perry, 28, allegedly attempted to run over a corrections officer and rammed a Georgia Department of Corrections vehicle containing an officer who was attempting to stop the vehicle from leaving.
Perry was wanted for allegedly being involved in throwing illegal drugs over the prison fence at the facility near Alto.
After wrecking the vehicle, Perry fled the scene on foot.
Devonte Jenkins, 26, also fled from the area of the prison on foot. His identification was located near where suspected drugs were thrown over the fence.
Jenkins was arrested in Cornelia early Wednesday afternoon and was transported to the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville.
Perry, who was injured in the collision, remains at large and faces outstanding warrants including aggravated assault on an officer.
The corrections officer, who suffered minor injuries, was not transported for treatment.
Anyone who sees Perry is asked to call Habersham County Dispatch at (706) 778-3911.
