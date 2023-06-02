JENKINS

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections are continuing their investigation of an incident at Lee Arrendale State Prison early Wednesday, May 24.

During that incident shortly after 4 a.m., a vehicle occupied by Laticia Erika Perry, 28, allegedly attempted to run over a corrections officer and rammed a Georgia Department of Corrections vehicle containing an officer who was attempting to stop the vehicle from leaving.

