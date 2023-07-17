A man fleeing a shooting in Madison County that left one dead and another injured crashed into a Banks County business Friday afternoon.

The man went through a fence and traveled 150 feet and crashed into the offices at Caudell’s. Machine. The building received significant damage but no one was injured.

