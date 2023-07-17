A man fleeing a shooting in Madison County that left one dead and another injured crashed into a Banks County business Friday afternoon.
The man went through a fence and traveled 150 feet and crashed into the offices at Caudell’s. Machine. The building received significant damage but no one was injured.
“We will begin the process of rebuilding,” Bobby Caudell stated. “ Thanks to all those who called and helped out. We appreciate your help and concerns.”
The man, William Blaine Epps, was involved in a shooting at a Garnett Ward Road residence in Hull. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence around 8 a.m. after Epps reportedly shot a woman believed to be his girlfriend as well as an elderly man. The woman was reported deceased at the scene.
Epps then left the residence in an unknown direction of travel driving a black 2009 Volvo V70 station wagon with Georgia tag AIZ7180. According to the sheriff’s office, he was later confirmed deceased in Banks County.
