A man said someone pulled a gun on him during a road rage incident.
The victim said the man pulled a gun on him at the gas pumps at a Banks Crossing business. The man quickly left the scene after the victim called 911.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 323, Maysville, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman switched tags on several items and went through self-checkout.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Capstone Way, Commerce, location.
•trespassing at a Lewallen Road, Commerce, address.
•trespassing during a domestic dispute at a Beaver Creek Drive, Commerce, residence.
•public drunk at a Banks Crossing business.
•harassing communications reported by a man who said a woman has sent him multiple texts despite a temporary restraining order.
•aggravated assault during a domestic dispute at an East Ridgeway Road, Commerce, location.
•identity theft against a Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, resident.
•public indecency at a Banks Crossing business.
•trespassing at a Banks Crossing business.
•simple battery at a Winds Drive, Alto, location.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Railroad Avenue, Alto, address.
•trespassing at a Banks Crossing business.
•battery during a fight between two employees at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing business.
•dispute between two people at an E. Coker Road, Homer, address.
•catalytic convertor stolen from a vehicle at a Thompson Street, Homer, location.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at an Iron Horse Trail, Lula, residence.
•simple battery between two people at a Greasy Creek Street, Homer, location.
•domestic dispute at a Wild Turkey Pass, Homer, address.
•verbal dispute at a Deer Run, Maysville, residence.
