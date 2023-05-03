A man reported being struck by a golf club at a golf course in Banks County when a man accused him of picking up his golf ball.
He said he picked up the golf ball because he thought it was his and he was then confronted by the other man. He said he told the man it was a mistake but he continued to yell at him. The man then got a golf club out of his car and hit the man who picked up his golf ball.
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office included the following:
•trespassing and theft at an Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, location. A vehicle was damaged and several items from the vehicle were stolen.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when two people switched price tags and went through the self-checkout line.
•domestic dispute at a Lords Bridge Road location.
•trespassing at an Apple Valley Road, Alto, address.
•a woman reported being the victim of a scam after she gave her social security number to someone who called and said someone purchased i-phones in her name at a business.
•stalking and simple battery at a Banks Crossing business.
