A man reported being struck by a golf club at a golf course in Banks County when a man accused him of picking up his golf ball.

He said he picked up the golf ball because he thought it was his and he was then confronted by the other man. He said he told the man it was a mistake but he continued to yell at him. The man then got a golf club out of his car and hit the man who picked up his golf ball.

