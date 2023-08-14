A Maysville home was damaged in a fire on Aug. 14.
Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to 116 Hwy. 323, Maysville, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home with smoke showing. The fire was quickly located and was controlled in the rooms of origin.
Moderate damage occurred to the home. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire and Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Georgia State Fire Marshall's Office. The cause is listed as suspicious at this time, according to officials with the Banks County Fire Department.
