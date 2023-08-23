Carissa McFadden has been named the new chief deputy for the Banks County Sheriff’s Office following the retirement of Sean Wilson.
Wilson has over 30 years of service in public safety, including 10 years with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
McFaddin has been with the sheriff's Office for 10 years, with 17 total years in law enforcement.
