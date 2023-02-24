MCFADDIN

Major Carissa McFaddin (R) is shown on recent appointment as Georgia FBI National Academy Associates Section III Representative.

Major Carissa McFaddin was appointed as the Georgia FBI National Academy Associates Section III Representative during the 2023 Winter Conference in Augusta.

The FBI National Academy Associates is an international organization of senior law enforcement officials dedicated to providing communities and professions with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education and information. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout the communities and countries its members serve.

