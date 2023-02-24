Major Carissa McFaddin was appointed as the Georgia FBI National Academy Associates Section III Representative during the 2023 Winter Conference in Augusta.
The FBI National Academy Associates is an international organization of senior law enforcement officials dedicated to providing communities and professions with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education and information. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout the communities and countries its members serve.
The mission of the Georgia Chapter of the FBINAA is to provide continuing training and education to graduates of the FBI National Academy, thereby promoting the highest degree of expertise and professionalism in the law enforcement community. It is also the mission of the chapter to promote cooperation between the FBI and state and local law enforcement agencies resulting in enhanced services to the citizens of the State of Georgia.
Section III of the Georgia Chapter comprises 22 counties: Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Franklin, Forsyth, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, White and Wilkes.
