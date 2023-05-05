A several month-long criminal street gang and narcotics investigation into multiple individuals throughout Habersham County and surrounding areas concluded on April 21, \after suspects were arrested and charged during search warrant operations conducted at two residences in Habersham County and a traffic stop was made earlier this month.
Also, the investigation identified criminal street gang members and associates planning and then carrying out an assault on an inmate at the Habersham County Detention Center. This group of individuals were found to be associated with each other through the sale/distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, fentanyl and firearms.
A search warrant execution Friday, April 21, at 1033 Smith Loop Demorest, resulted in the recovery of multiple items that were identified as stolen, including a vehicle, firearm, and tools. Approximately $2,100 cash was also seized.
Those arrested at this scene included two Banks County residents:
•Anthony Bryson Ewing, 21, Maysville – outstanding warrants, and
•Benjamin Joel Babcock, 39, Homer – outstanding warrants.
Arrests made Friday, April 21, during a search warrant execution at 185 Alonzo Wade Road, Alto, resulted in seizure of approximately 407 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, and approximately $1,300.
•Douglas Waylon Davis, 42, of Cornelia – trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and
•Bobby James Ayers, 50, of Alto – possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Arrests made on April 13 and April 14 involved individuals associated with the criminal street gang Ghostface Gangsters and followed an assault on an inmate in the Habersham County Detention Center on Jan. 21.
•Nigel Alan Waddell, 34, of Mt. Airy – aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and three counts of violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act,
•Fellica Necole Davis, 40, Demorest – aggravated assault, aggravated battery, violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act, and
•Robert Ronin-Bojangles Angove, 18, Clarkesville – aggravated assault, aggravated battery, violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act.
In total, the arrests and search warrants resulted in the seizure of 1,518 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of fentanyl, 214 grams of marijuana, 14 guns, and $4,466 cash.
The investigation remains active as additional charges and individuals are being pursued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.