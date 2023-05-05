A several month-long criminal street gang and narcotics investigation into multiple individuals throughout Habersham County and surrounding areas concluded on April 21, \after suspects were arrested and charged during search warrant operations conducted at two residences in Habersham County and a traffic stop was made earlier this month.

Also, the investigation identified criminal street gang members and associates planning and then carrying out an assault on an inmate at the Habersham County Detention Center. This group of individuals were found to be associated with each other through the sale/distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, fentanyl and firearms.

